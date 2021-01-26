0xBitcoin Price Up 52.5% This Week (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001129 BTC on major exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 52.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

