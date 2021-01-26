$1.01 EPS Expected for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $1.00. Brunswick posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

BC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brunswick from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Brunswick by 53.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 17,525 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 10.3% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 534,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,506,000 after buying an additional 50,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth $882,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BC traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.16. The stock had a trading volume of 23,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,387. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.38. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

