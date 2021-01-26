$1.01 EPS Expected for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Watts Water Technologies posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $383.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.67.

In related news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $114,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $440,633.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 3,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $444,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,411 shares in the company, valued at $16,952,019. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,399 shares of company stock valued at $11,404,163 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTS. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 86.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WTS traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $126.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $131.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.85.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

