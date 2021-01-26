$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will announce $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.15. Avaya posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 292.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.28 million.

Several analysts recently commented on AVYA shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Avaya from $19.00 to $23.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Avaya in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.45.

In related news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $267,988.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVYA. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Avaya by 28,311.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,392,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,270 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the first quarter worth approximately $20,120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 22.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,052,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,793,000 after buying an additional 929,032 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,769,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the third quarter worth approximately $5,899,000.

Shares of AVYA stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. Avaya has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $24.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

