$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.15. Avaya reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 292.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avaya.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.28 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Avaya from $19.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Avaya in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.45.

Avaya stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.25. The stock had a trading volume of 93,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,296. Avaya has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $24.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.72.

In other Avaya news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $267,988.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avaya by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,052,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,793,000 after purchasing an additional 929,032 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,646,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,223,000 after acquiring an additional 156,067 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,911,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,061,000 after acquiring an additional 51,758 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 28,311.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,392,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,120,000.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avaya (AVYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.