$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $1.07 billion. Amdocs posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year sales of $4.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

DOX stock opened at $71.66 on Tuesday. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average of $62.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

