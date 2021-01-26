$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will report earnings per share of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.35. Texas Capital Bancshares reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,109.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCBI. Bank of America cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.10 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.1% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $26,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCBI stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.45. The stock had a trading volume of 21,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,441. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.15. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

