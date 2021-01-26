$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will report $1.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. Abercrombie & Fitch reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year sales of $3.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $819.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.46.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $25.84.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $453,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,255.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 40.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,173,000 after acquiring an additional 603,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 532,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 380,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 257,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at $5,040,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

