$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to announce $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.72.

Shares of MMC traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,536. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.40 and its 200 day moving average is $114.20. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $120.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

