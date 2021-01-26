$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to announce earnings per share of $1.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. PACCAR posted earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PACCAR.

Get PACCAR alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCAR. Argus raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.53.

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

PCAR opened at $97.94 on Tuesday. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PACCAR (PCAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.