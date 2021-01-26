$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will post $1.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39 billion. ON Semiconductor posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year sales of $5.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $6.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ON Semiconductor.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.18.

In other news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $2,682,836.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 555,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,024,848.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,129 shares of company stock worth $6,600,143 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $39.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON Semiconductor (ON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.