$1.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings of $1.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62. MetLife posted earnings per share of $1.98 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MetLife.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MET shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

MET stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $50.20. 136,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,568,152. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.03. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in MetLife by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 783,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,771,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in MetLife by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MetLife (MET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.