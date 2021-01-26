$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will announce sales of $1.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the highest is $1.82 billion. Science Applications International posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year sales of $7.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.40.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $494,324.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,012.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total value of $217,997.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $847,845.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 322,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,526,000 after purchasing an additional 16,366 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $101.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.47. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $103.28. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

