$101.42 Million in Sales Expected for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) to report sales of $101.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.93 million and the highest is $101.90 million. Proto Labs reported sales of $111.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year sales of $430.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $430.11 million to $431.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $452.35 million, with estimates ranging from $449.10 million to $455.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $107.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

PRLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.25.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $207.87 on Tuesday. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $213.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 98.99 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.15.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

