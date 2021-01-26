10,429 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 90,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $2,418,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv stock opened at $139.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $152.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.82.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.74.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.