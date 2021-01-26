$115.81 Million in Sales Expected for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report $115.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $133.33 million. New Residential Investment reported sales of $216.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year sales of $526.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $505.90 million to $554.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $419.82 million, with estimates ranging from $357.30 million to $514.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New Residential Investment.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. New Residential Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on New Residential Investment from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 854.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 61.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.