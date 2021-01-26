119,429 Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Purchased by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 119,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,458,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.3% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,194,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946,046 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,822,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,403,000 after acquiring an additional 669,361 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 1,154,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,408,000 after acquiring an additional 428,429 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,078,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,826,000 after acquiring an additional 375,722 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,028,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock remained flat at $$54.05 on Tuesday. 34,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,527. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.08. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

