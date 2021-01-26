12Ships Price Hits $0.0036 (TSHP)

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, 12Ships has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One 12Ships coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 12Ships has a total market cap of $18.04 million and $883,417.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00071097 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.36 or 0.00839729 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006937 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00051330 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000221 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,461.39 or 0.04505698 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015554 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017524 BTC.
12Ships Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “
Buying and Selling 12Ships
12Ships can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 12Ships should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 12Ships using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
