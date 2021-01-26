$13.74 Million in Sales Expected for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will post $13.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.50 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $13.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $51.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.90 million to $51.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $59.49 million, with estimates ranging from $53.40 million to $64.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJX. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 833,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 207,839 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 319.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 77,214 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after acquiring an additional 51,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 51,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

