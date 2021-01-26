13,536 Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Bought by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,808,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,040 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 574.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,034,000 after acquiring an additional 697,173 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1,196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 254,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,991,000 after acquiring an additional 234,599 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 4,640.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 218,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,529,000 after acquiring an additional 214,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,474.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 179,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,235,000 after acquiring an additional 168,127 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $1,730,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,792,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,720. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSM. Barclays upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.94.

Shares of WSM stock traded up $3.82 on Tuesday, reaching $136.38. The company had a trading volume of 33,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,497. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.94 and a 200-day moving average of $98.80. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $146.90.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

