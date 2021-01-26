140166 Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at 140166 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $74.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. 140166’s price target points to a potential downside of 41.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.86. The stock had a trading volume of 672,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,288,061. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.45 and its 200-day moving average is $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $657.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $136.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% during the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

