145,764 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Bought by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 145,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,149,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 5.2% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,909 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $249.69. The stock had a trading volume of 22,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,391. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.84. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $250.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

