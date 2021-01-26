$147.74 Million in Sales Expected for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) to post sales of $147.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novanta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.70 million to $148.78 million. Novanta reported sales of $159.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novanta will report full-year sales of $590.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $589.83 million to $591.91 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $630.52 million, with estimates ranging from $628.35 million to $632.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Novanta.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.37 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

NOVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Novanta in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

In related news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $811,616.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $571,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,790,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,741 shares of company stock worth $1,843,336 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Novanta by 118.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Novanta by 211.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Novanta in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Novanta in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Novanta in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $130.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 112.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. Novanta has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $135.58.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

