154,081 Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Bought by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 154,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,444,000. Adviser Investments LLC owned 0.23% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $523,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period.

Shares of KBE stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.84. The stock had a trading volume of 93,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,477. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.56.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

