$157.48 Million in Sales Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to announce sales of $157.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $342.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $29.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 434.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $235.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.50 million to $474.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $221.10 million, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $349.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.13 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%.

ARWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.62.

Shares of ARWR opened at $84.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -100.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.80 and its 200-day moving average is $57.10. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75.

In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $213,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,768. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,064 shares in the company, valued at $10,572,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,414 shares of company stock worth $14,026,606 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

