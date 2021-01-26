159,199 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Acquired by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 159,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,730,000. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.4% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 654,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 18,411 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 88,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 462,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.18. 148,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,919. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $37.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.21.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

