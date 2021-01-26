16,841 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy bought 19,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

RTX traded up $2.24 on Tuesday, hitting $68.52. 301,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,994,087. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.06 billion, a PE ratio of -57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

