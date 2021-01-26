18,591 Shares in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Purchased by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMB. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,303,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,005,000 after purchasing an additional 256,141 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 442,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,106 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,427,000. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ EMB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.18. The company had a trading volume of 17,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,405. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.59. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $117.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.