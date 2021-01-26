1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 1st Source in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1st Source’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.32. 1st Source had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.68%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of SRCE opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. 1st Source has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $49.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average of $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in 1st Source by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 515.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

