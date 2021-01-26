1World 24-Hour Volume Tops $5,762.00 (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, 1World has traded 0% lower against the dollar. 1World has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $5,762.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1World coin can now be purchased for about $0.0697 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1World Profile

1World (CRYPTO:1WO) is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins and its circulating supply is 24,656,341 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

1World can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges:

