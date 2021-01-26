1World Trading 0% Lower This Week (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. 1World has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $5,762.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1World coin can currently be bought for about $0.0697 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 1World has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00070995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.53 or 0.00851836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007138 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00051815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.95 or 0.04419012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015581 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017623 BTC.

About 1World

1World is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins and its circulating supply is 24,656,341 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

1World can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

