$2.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) will announce sales of $2.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.09 billion. Brighthouse Financial reported sales of $306.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 579.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year sales of $7.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brighthouse Financial.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

BHF stock opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter valued at $37,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 633.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.