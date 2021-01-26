-$2.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to post earnings per share of ($2.95) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($2.34). Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($2.85) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($12.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.71) to ($11.85). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($9.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.81) to ($7.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.04) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.91.

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.55 per share, with a total value of $447,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,516,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,391,797.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William A. Jones, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $2,286,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $365,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6,251.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,352,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,875,000 after purchasing an additional 562,071 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 211.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 17,036 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $86.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.35. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

