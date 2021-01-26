2,004 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,531,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,765,879,000 after acquiring an additional 125,297 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $1,654,518,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Netflix by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,504,333,000 after purchasing an additional 140,674 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $1,024,473,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950,745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $975,432,000 after purchasing an additional 50,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 461,042 shares of company stock valued at $241,770,048 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $9.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $565.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,735,681. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $520.82 and a 200-day moving average of $504.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.01 billion, a PE ratio of 89.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

