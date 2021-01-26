2578 (NIK.V) (CVE:NIK) Shares Up 5.6%

2578 (NIK.V) (CVE:NIK)’s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 29,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 94,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19.

2578 (NIK.V) Company Profile

Labrador Gold Corp, formerly Nikos Explorations Ltd is a Canada-based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective gold projects in the Americas. The Company aims its investments towards three properties: The Ashuanipi project, The Nain gold project and The Hopedale greenstone properties.

