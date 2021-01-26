$27.85 Million in Sales Expected for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will report $27.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.73 million to $27.92 million. Intersect ENT reported sales of $31.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year sales of $80.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.70 million to $80.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $118.27 million, with estimates ranging from $115.46 million to $121.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.10. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The business had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Intersect ENT’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intersect ENT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Intersect ENT stock opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. Intersect ENT has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after buying an additional 600,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,337,000 after buying an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 20,411 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

