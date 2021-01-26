28,971 Shares in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 66.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 102,182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 186,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 60,290 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,723 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 20,919 shares during the period. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,612,000.

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $72.18 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $72.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average is $47.05.

Separately, Standpoint Research lowered Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

