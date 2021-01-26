29,580 Shares in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) Bought by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 18,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 287.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.21. 1,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,026. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.29 and a 200-day moving average of $211.22. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $138.11 and a 52 week high of $236.47.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

