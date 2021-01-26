$3.01 Billion in Sales Expected for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will report sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.06 billion and the lowest is $2.97 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported sales of $2.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year sales of $9.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $9.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $9.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on DKS. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.79.

DKS opened at $68.60 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $72.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $2,082,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $185,490.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 349,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,968,394.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,860 shares of company stock valued at $12,308,334. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,199 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,053 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,102 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 176,358 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

