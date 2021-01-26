303,342 Shares in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Acquired by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 303,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of Adient as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adient in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Adient during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 69.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Adient during the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Adient from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.23.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

