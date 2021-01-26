$33.63 Million in Sales Expected for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will post sales of $33.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.43 million. Dynagas LNG Partners posted sales of $34.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year sales of $135.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.85 million to $136.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $129.39 million, with estimates ranging from $124.41 million to $134.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.46 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 21.11%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLNG. TheStreet raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Dynagas LNG Partners from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) by 145.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLNG opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $3.97.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

