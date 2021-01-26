$358.12 Million in Sales Expected for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to announce sales of $358.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $359.40 million and the lowest is $356.83 million. Virtu Financial posted sales of $257.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.12 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of -0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average is $24.21. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $28.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Virtu Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 66.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 19.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

