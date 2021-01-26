$39.54 Million in Sales Expected for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will report sales of $39.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.00 million and the lowest is $39.23 million. Phreesia posted sales of $32.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year sales of $146.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $146.10 million to $146.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $180.88 million, with estimates ranging from $177.34 million to $183.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 80,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $4,211,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 319,295 shares of company stock valued at $18,989,487. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,301,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 27.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,486,000 after acquiring an additional 623,237 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,445,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 50.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,469,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,224,000 after acquiring an additional 491,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 2,174.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 512,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,470,000 after acquiring an additional 490,054 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PHR opened at $69.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.72. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $71.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -115.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

