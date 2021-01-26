3DX Industries (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Trading Up 63.3%

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) shares were up 63.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 2,001,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 263% from the average daily volume of 551,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06.

About 3DX Industries (OTCMKTS:DDDX)

3DX Industries, Inc manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc in November 2013.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for 3DX Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3DX Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.