3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Raised by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,298 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for approximately 4.1% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of 3M worth $89,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,757,156,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,223,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,336 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,355,000 after acquiring an additional 659,549 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $751,013,000 after acquiring an additional 259,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,909,000 after acquiring an additional 239,446 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.33.

MMM stock traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $180.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

