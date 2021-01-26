$4.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to post sales of $4.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.37 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $4.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year sales of $17.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.01 billion to $17.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.60 billion to $17.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.88.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.72 per share, with a total value of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,687.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.0% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

GPC opened at $101.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.27 and its 200-day moving average is $96.60. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $108.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

