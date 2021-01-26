$40,000.00 in Sales Expected for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will report sales of $40,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. TG Therapeutics also reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year sales of $160,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $200,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $41.30 million, with estimates ranging from $32.68 million to $50.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

In related news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 63.2% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.59.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

