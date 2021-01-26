$41.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to announce $41.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.99 billion and the highest is $41.76 billion. Cardinal Health reported sales of $39.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year sales of $160.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $160.00 billion to $161.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $168.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $166.76 billion to $170.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.71 and a 200 day moving average of $52.03. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $60.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.486 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,678.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,067,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,585 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,380,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,799,000 after purchasing an additional 886,538 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after purchasing an additional 292,036 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 315,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,829,000 after buying an additional 208,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cardinal Health by 14.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,577,000 after buying an additional 150,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

