42,315 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Purchased by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF makes up 0.9% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.21. The company had a trading volume of 907 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,389. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.63.

