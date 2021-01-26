42,472 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Bought by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.0% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $876,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,944,000 after purchasing an additional 98,025 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VIG stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.65. 27,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,217. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.